Oregon reports 285 cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state's total number of cases has now surpassed 19,000.

The report from OHA includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

Marion County had the highest number of positive cases Sunday with 53. Multnomah and Washington counties followed, with 48 and 47, respectively.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties:

Benton (1)

Clackamas (26)

Clatsop (2)

Deschutes (8)

Douglas (4)

Hood River (4)

Jackson (15)

Jefferson (7)

Josephine (2)

Lane (7)

Linn (4)

Malheur (10)

Marion (53)

Morrow (8)

Multnomah (48)

Polk (2)

Sherman (1)

Tillamook (4)

Umatilla (20)

Wasco (3)

Washington (47)

Yamhill (9)

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 326, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon’s 326th COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

On Friday, the OHA issued a special report analyzing pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 1,755 – 10.3% – have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18. The report noted that while pediatric case counts have increased sharply, these patients are still far less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19.