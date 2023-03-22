Oregon issues first psilocybin license

The manufacture license was issued to Tori Armbrust, owner of Satori Farms PDX LLC.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued the state's first psilocybin license on Wednesday. This is part of the nation's first regulatory framework for psilocybin services.

The manufacturer license was issued to Tori Armbrust, owner of Satori Farms PDX LLC. The woman-owned business will bring communities one step closer towards accessing psilocybin services in the state.

“We congratulate Tori Armbrust of Satori Farms PDX LLC for being issued the first psilocybin license in Oregon’s history and for representing women leading the way for the emerging psilocybin ecosystem,” said OHA's Oregon Psilocybin Services Section Manager Angie Allbee.

“We are committed to fostering an inclusive partnership with our regulated community to ensure safe, effective and equitable psilocybin services throughout the state."

Earlier this month, 105 students graduated from a six-month psilocybin facilitator program by InnerTrek, a Portland firm, that trained them how to accompany patients while on psilocybin.

“Facilitator training is at the heart of the nation’s first statewide psilocybin therapy and wellness program and is core to the success of the Oregon model we’re pioneering here," said Tom Eckert, program director at InnerTrek and architect of the 2020 ballot measure which legalized Oregon’s program.

"These graduates will be stepping into a brand-new profession here in Oregon that we've laid out through Measure 109."

InnerTrek is one of several state-approved psilocybin training programs. It includes in-person intensives, online training, home groups and practicum.

According to OHA, psilocybin, also known as "magic mushrooms," can help people in dealing with anxiety, depression, addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.