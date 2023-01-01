State denies request to close Legacy Mount Hood birth center

Legacy Health closed the Gresham facility on March 17, but state health officials warned that the hospital had not secured a required state waiver to stop operating.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Oregon health officials have denied an application from Legacy Health to close the Family Birth Center at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham — and opened an investigation into Legacy's decision to close the center without official permission.

"Our goal is to ensure patients have timely access to maternity care. The closure of the Family Birth Center at Mount Hood Medical Center does not meet that goal," Oregon Health Authority public health director Rachael Banks said in a statement.

Legacy announced in January that it planned to shut down operations at the birth center on March 17 and begin diverting pregnant patients to other Legacy hospitals, citing higher operating costs and a lower rate of births than its other facilities, coupled with a lack of available staff.

At the time, The Oregonian reported that Legacy officials had tried to restructure the birth center to lower its costs, but four of the birth center's seven doctors quit over dissatisfaction with the plans.

OHA officials took issue with Legacy's rationale, writing in a Wednesday news release that, "The birth center’s staff shortages were the result of management decisions, and the hospital chose to close the facility instead of placing staff at the birth center that were willing to implement management’s proposed new care model."

The closure also does not reflect community needs, OHA wrote, because Legacy Mount Hood serves more women seeking urgent obstetrical care than any other hospital in the Legacy system, including a disproportionate percentage of patients with limited English proficiency, limited education and greater enrollment in the Oregon Health Plan, Oregon's Medicaid program.

The plan to divert patients could also result in more patients to have to deliver at the Mount Hood emergency room, where there may not be enough physicians with adequate training and experience, OHA concluded.

Legacy warned of consequences ahead of closure

Legacy's announcement of the closure drew significant backlash from Gresham-area residents and elected officials, and OHA waded into the controversy on March 15, stating that it was still reviewing Legacy's application for permission to close the facility.

Legacy Mount Hood's state-issued General Hospital license requires it to provide maternity services, OHA said, which means it is not allowed to stop offering those services without a waiver.

"If Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center discontinues maternity services prior to OHA making a decision on the waiver request, OHA will move forward with appropriate regulatory actions," the agency said in a statement at the time.

Legacy announced a few days before the March 17 deadline that it still intended to follow through with the closure and begin diverting pregnant patients to Randall Children's Hospital in Northeast Portland.