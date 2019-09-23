PORTLAND, Oregon — Burn patients suffer excruciating pain during treatment but at the Legacy Oregon Burn Center, they are offered alternative ways to make it through.

With a goal of keeping opiate-based treatments to a mininum, patients are offered hypnotism, laughing gas or virtual reality.

Cheryl Passarelli was boiling water on her stove when it spilled. "It dumped down on my lap and gave me first, second and third-degree burns," she said.

The pain was immediate and intense and she was in for more as treatments began, especially when the burns were cleaned. At first, she was offered strong meds for the pain, but along came an alternative to those opiates.

"They asked me if I'd like to try laughing gas, nitrous oxide, and I said 'sure I'm up for it,'" Passarelli told KGW.

She was skeptical at first, but that thought went away.

"I'm breathing this gas and I'm like 'oh this is fine' you know you don't feel any pain. Or if you do, you're just like 'oh I don't care because that laughing gas makes it feel better,'" she said.

Dr. Nick Eshraghi, the director of the burn center, says there is no reason not to try the alternative methods.

"We are pretty far advanced if you talk about virtual reality, hypnosis, and the use of inhaled nitrous," he said.

As RN Matthew Lindsey slides a VR device on, he explains that the goal is to give the patient something else to focus on, and this day "they're in a boat and I think a couple of people have told me they think it's like Fiji."

The hypnotism?

Dr. Emily Odgen focuses on having patients relearn the beliefs a patient may have about pain.

"Whatever pain or discomfort that they're experiencing," she said, "is an indiation of healing and health and not a sign of danger."

It's working for burn victim Passarelli.

"You're actually happy when they're doing this stuff down there. It's like incredible," she said.

