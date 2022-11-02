'We don't care about people's lives': Oregon last in nation for access to drug treatment

Mother who lost daughter to alcohol addiction questions why state’s strategic plan to combat addiction is, according to its authors, on the “back burner."

"Fiftieth. We’re last. Think about that," she said. "Something’s wrong with that in my opinion. It means we don’t care about people’s lives."

So when McInnis learned this year that new federal data placed Oregon last among all 50 states in people who were seeking drug treatment, but couldn’t access it, she was once again, devastated.

"Why did I have to send her to Southern California?" McInnis asked. "Why? I don’t get that."

McInnis still mourns both her daughter’s death and the fact it happened far from home.

On March 1, 2020, Buckle died while in a treatment facility in California.

Sometimes there were beds available near Keizer, where Buckle lived with her mother. And sometimes there weren't.

"You’re just constantly on a treadmill trying to grasp for any type of help you can get," McInnis recalled.

But finding a place for Buckle to detox, as well as to get help for her depression and anxiety, wasn’t always easy.

"That’s the part I loved about her, is that she wanted the help," McInnis said.

Buckle, who McInnis described as having an incredible smile that would light up any room she walked into, actively sought out treatment, her mom said.

"It’s a horrible, cruel disease. It’s so misunderstood," McInnis said, as she looked at the final photo she took with her daughter.

Cathy McInnis lives with the loss every day. Her daughter, Katie Buckle, died from heart disease in March 2020, after a decade-long battle with alcohol addiction. Buckle was 28 years old.

Worst in the nation :

The statistics, released late last year by the federal government’s annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, tell a startling story. Per capita, Oregonians 12 and older who sought treatment in 2020 for any kind of substance abuse are the least likely in the nation to find it.

Oregon also ranks worst in the nation when it comes to the percent of its population with illicit drug use disorders, at over 9% of teenagers and adults. Add in legal drugs, like alcohol, and the state ranks second worst at over 18% of those ages 12 and up, just behind Montana.

Prior to the pandemic, things weren’t great: Oregon ranked 47th in access to treatment according to data released in 2020 and 48th the year before.

But not last.

"It’s devastating," McInnis said.

Mike Marshall, the executive director of advocacy group Oregon Recovers, himself recovering from addiction, chose a different word: unnecessary.

"Here in Portland, wait times for getting into treatment are 2, 3, 4 weeks," he said. "It’s probably worse in the surrounding counties."

What that means, Marshall said, is more people who want treatment but can’t access it, will die.

Marshall said there were, on average, six alcohol-related deaths a day in Oregon, and that was pre-COVID, to say nothing of rising deaths from drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl since the pandemic began.

Marshall, himself in recovery, knows the realities first hand.

"If I can do it, the state of Oregon can do it right," Marshall said. "My addiction was that bad."

And it turns out, the state already has a five-year plan.

After Gov. Kate Brown declared addiction a public health crisis in 2018, she tasked the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission (ADPC), an independent state agency, with developing a comprehensive approach to improving prevention, treatment and recovery.

The 89-page plan was finished in early 2020.

Marshall said little to no action has been taken on it since.

"It’s not rocket science," he said. "We can do this. It’s just a matter of will."

Heidi Wallace, the executive director of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s Oregon treatment operations, agrees.

"I don’t think [the plan] is a priority," she said. "If it was a priority, we wouldn’t be at the very bottom of the list."

And while her treatment center may be an outlier she said, with beds readily available for those with certain types of insurance, others have struggled with pandemic restrictions on capacity, and retaining staff.

Though both she and Marshall point out, every state has been in the same boat.