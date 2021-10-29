OHSU faces renewed hospital bed capacity crunch

Even as COVID hospitalizations continue to decline in Oregon, additional factors have combined to create another shortage of hospital beds.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is facing a fresh round of capacity issues and is having to divert patients to other hospitals and reschedule surgeries, according to a message from the hospital's executive leadership team sent to staff on Thursday.

Even though COVID-19 hospitalization rates have declined statewide over the past two months, the hospital is seeing more patients than ever before in its emergency department and is experiencing a critical lack of intensive care unit beds.

The lack of beds is a problem throughout the Portland metro area, OHSU said, and other city hospitals are seeing similar issues.

The capacity crunch is being caused by multiple factors, according to an OHSU spokesperson, including still-relatively-high rates of COVID-19 patients and an influx of non-COVID patients who have been transferred from elsewhere in the state.

There are also patients who may have deferred care earlier in the pandemic and now require more critical care as a result, and a staffing shortage at the hospital is exacerbating the situation.