VANCOUVER, Wash. — For parents whose children end up in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the amount of stress that comes with having a premature baby can be overwhelming. That’s where music therapist Susan Bakouros comes in.

She’s the music therapy program director at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

“I have always wanted to work in the NICU, I am so passionate about it. So when they approached me, it was a dream come true,” she said.

Bakouros started in 2015, working just 5-10 hours a week, and has since helped expand the program to 30 hours a week.

She uses her voice, guitar and soothing drums that simulate things like a heartbeat or mother’s womb to help calm babies while they undergo stressful procedures during their NICU stay.

“It's a really delicate dance with these babies because you have to keep them awake enough to keep eating, but not overstimulate them,” Bakouros said.

Music therapy not only helps babies but their parents, nurses, and staff.

“I believe in it 100%,” said Karla Butler, who is a nurse in PeaceHealth’s NICU. “It is so beneficial to the patients and the nursing staff. Music therapy certainly helps to calm everyone's nerves.”

For newborn twins Graham and Truman, Bakouros uses what’s called an Ocean Disc.

“When Graham was getting his care, his respiratory rate increased, so matching that and slowing it down enables him to slow down his respiratory rate and calm,” said Bakouros.

Parents Brandon and Audrey Haubrich are grateful for the experience, which they feel is helpful for their boys who were born 10 weeks early.

“It's pretty stressful and chaotic having babies in the NICU, just keeping the schedule and making time for everything. When we come in here, the lights are down, it's quiet and peaceful, we’re able to decompress and let go of a lot of that chaos,” said Brandon. “For him, I imagine it reminds him of being in the womb, adds some security and comfort as he's going through his procedures.”

For Casey Brothers and her son Graceson, the goal is getting the almost 3-month-old to drink his bottles.

“He definitely relaxes, his arms relax and his whole body melts into the mattress or if I'm holding him. It changes everything,” said Brothers. “There are just amazing people here. They love what they do. I'm never stressed knowing he's here. I know he's taken care of, he's in good hands.”

The music therapy program is largely funded by donations and community fundraisers. If you would like to donate, visit: https://www.peacehealth.org/nicumusictherapy