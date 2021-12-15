Washington County closes investigation into Legionnaires' outbreak in Murrayhill area

Washington County health officials said since no new cases have been reported, they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Washington County has closed its investigation into a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Murrayhill area of Beaverton that sickened six people in October. The investigation did not officially identify a source, but health officials believe there is no longer any risk to the public.

The six cases reported all lived within a two-mile radius of the Murray Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road intersection.

Officials found the Legionella bacteria that causes pneumonia in a hot tub in the area, but were unable to definitively link cases of the illness to that source. That hot tub has been drained and the county instructed the owners to disinfect it before filling and using it again, Washington County Public Health said.

"No additional cases of Legionnaires have been reported over the past seven weeks, so we believe there is no longer a threat to the public and are closing our investigation,” said Washington County health officer Dr. Christina Baumann.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection caused by Legionella bacteria that is found naturally in the environment. Common sources of infection include hot tubs, hot water tanks, large air conditioning, plumbing systems and fountains, according to Washington County Public Health. People can become infected by breathing in droplets from contaminated water.

Most people with healthy immune systems who are exposed to the bacteria do not get sick, but older adults, people who smoke, people who have lung disease and those with compromised immune systems are at risk.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease