Health officials are investigating a suspected case of measles in a King County man in his 50s.

The man was hospitalized but has since recovered, according to the Public Health Department of Seattle and King County.

The man had recently traveled to Southwest Washington, where there is currently a measles outbreak of 23 cases, mostly in unvaccinated children. However, it's unclear where the man contracted measles.

Measles mainly spreads through the air after an infected person coughs or sneezes. It is highly contagious and causes fever, rash, coughing, and red, watery eyes. According to health officials, measles symptoms being 7-21 days after exposure. The disease can spread before a person knows they are infected.

According to the health department, these are the locations the man visited before he was diagnosed with measles. Anyone who was at the following locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles:

1/9/19, 7 am-6 pm, Lease Crutcher Lewis Boeing 17-88 Construction Site (2400 Perimeter Rd, Auburn WA, 98001)

1/10/19, 7 am-6 pm Lease Crutcher Lewis Boeing 17-88 Construction Site (2400 Perimeter Rd, Auburn WA, 98001)

1/10/19, 6:30 pm-10:30 pm, Mt Rainier High School vs Kentlake High School basketball game @ Kent Lake High School (21401 SE Falcon Way, Kent, WA 98042)

1/11/19, 7 am-2 pm, Lease Crutcher Lewis Boeing 17-88 Construction Site (2400 Perimeter Rd, Auburn WA, 98001)

1/12/19, 6:30-10:30 pm, Kent Lake High School vs. Tahoma High School basketball game @ Kent Lake High School (21401 SE Falcon Way, Kent, WA 98042)

1/14/19, 09:55 am-12:45 pm, Valley Medical Center- Covington Urgent Care (27500 168th Place SE, Covington, WA 98042)

1/16/19, 10:00 am -12:15 pm, Multicare Covington Hospital Emergency Department (17700 SE 272nd St, Covington, WA 98042)

If you were at the locations at the times listed above and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick is between January 16 and February 6, 2019.

King County posted more information on measles here

