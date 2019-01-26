PORTLAND, Ore. — A case of measles was confirmed in a Multnomah County resident amid a measles outbreak in nearby Clark County, Washington.

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday said the Multnomah County case is linked to the Washington state outbreak, where there have been 32 total cases of confirmed measles, 31 of which have been in Clark County.

No additional cases of measles have been identified in Oregon, officials said on Saturday.

Anyone who has never been vaccinated is at a higher risk of getting measles if they’ve been to the following exposure sites:

Legacy GoHealth, 22262 NE Glisan St, Gresham Sunday, Jan. 20, 9–11:30 a.m.

22262 NE Glisan St, Gresham Fred Meyer , 22855 NE Parklane, Wood Village Sunday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

, 22855 NE Parklane, Wood Village Gresham Troutdale Family Medical Center , 1700 SW 257th Dr., Troutdale Wednesday, Jan. 23, 12:30–2 p.m.

, 1700 SW 257th Dr., Troutdale Walgreens Pharmacy , 25699 SE Stark St, Troutdalle Wednesday, Jan. 23, 1–2:30 p.m.

, 25699 SE Stark St, Troutdalle

Health officials say anyone who was exposed or believes they may have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider prior to visiting a medical office.

OHA is working with Multnomah County, and other Oregon and Washington agencies, to notify individuals of their potential exposure and help them take steps to prevent exposing others should they become ill.

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body, according to health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone with questions about measles infection or vaccination should call their primary care provider or local county health department:

Clark County Public Health, 360-397-8021

Multnomah County Public Health, 503-988-3406

Washington County Public Health, 503-846-3594

Clackamas County Public Health, 503-655-8411

