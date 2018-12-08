PORTLAND, Ore. – Health officials on Friday confirmed a person who recently traveled to Portland had measles.

The person spent time in the Portland metro area from July 30 to Aug. 6. The Oregon Health Authority said unvaccinated people at the following areas may be more at risk of getting measles:

July 30, PDX Airport, 2:15—3:45 p.m.

July 31, Leno Medoyeff Bridal, 710 NW 23rd Ave., Portland, 3:30—5:30 p.m.

Aug. 1, Tom’s Pancake House, 12925 SW Canyon Rd., Beaverton, 7—9:30 a.m.

Aug. 2, Max Red Line, Beaverton Transit Center to Pioneer Square, 12:30—1 p.m.

Aug. 2, Max Red Line, Pioneer Place to Beaverton Transit Center, 5:30—6 p.m.

Aug. 5, Verde Cocina, 5515 SW Canyon Ct., Portland, 2—4:30 p.m.

The OHA is working with public health agencies to notify people of their potential exposure and to inform them of steps to take if they become ill. So far, no additional cases of measles have been identified, the OHA said in a news release on Saturday. Anyone not vaccinated and who is infected may experience symptoms anytime over the next two weeks.

There is no connection between this case and measles cases that occurred in Multnomah County in June and July, the OHA said.

Because most people have been vaccinated against the disease, risk to the general public is low.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

