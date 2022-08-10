Survivors, Fighters and Supporters Walk for Breast Cancer

Making Strides of Oregon and Southwest Washington host walk to spread awareness and raise funds for Breast Cancer.

Fighters, survivors and supporters arrived at the event at Portland International Raceway in various shades of pink for either a 1K or 5K walk. The route was scattered with photo-worthy stops, such as the famous giant pink chair, and sponsor booths. A highlight for many at the event was the lines of hope where people display and dedicate a ribbon to the person they're walking for and tie it up next to other ribbons.

Jennifer Roney, who is a Breast Cancer survivor, spoke at the event. Saturday's walk was the first time the event was held in-person since before the pandemic. Roney explains, how comforting it is for people to be back together.

"This year is very different. Many of our survivors and thrivers have had to go through treatment alone. You know, wearing masks and I think that would have been very difficult."

During her speech, Roney went on to explain her journey through cancer. She explained that the six months following her diagnosis were a blur.

"Someone once asked me; why do they call you a survivor? The reason they call us survivors is because we're on the frontline. Showing up and fighting the greatest battle of our lives."

According to the American Cancer Society, Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis among U.S. women. It is also the second leading cause of death from cancer among women after lung cancer.

To prevent cancer, the organization is promoting healthy eating, an active lifestyle, not smoking and getting screening tests. 1 in 2 men and 1 and 3 women will face a cancer diagnose within their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.