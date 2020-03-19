Many local racing groups are getting creative and doing events online.

Instead of canceling the Couve Clover Run in Vancouver, organizers are offering participants a way to take part virtually.

“We can still have an incredible day and a great event experience and so far it's been really positive,” said Sherri McMillan of WHY Racing Events.

Each year, around two-thousand runners and walkers take part in the annual event. And this Sunday, it’s going to look a little different.

“We had to scramble and our athletes have been amazing. We took it to a virtual event option. We already bought all the t-shirts, medals, all the supplies, we are ready to go,” McMillan said. “They still get their finisher’s shirt, they still get their medal, they still get the experience.”

Runners and walkers can do their three, seven or 10-mile race, on their own, wearing the traditional St. Patrick’s costumes. Then they are asked to post photos and videos of their race to social media.

Sherri McMillan

“People are recognizing they need this right now, they need to do something good for themselves physically and mentally, stress relief, boost their immune system,” said McMillan.

Her personal training business, Northwest Personal Training, is also offering online workouts to help people stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We've got people from all over, friends and family from all over the world, who are participating. So it's really fun to see. I just taught a cardio kickboxing class and we had all kinds of people in their living room following along.”

For more information on the Couve Clover Run, visit: https://whyracingevents.com/couve-clover-run/

And for more information on online workouts, visit: www.NWPersonalTraining.com