Legacy Mount Hood Birth Center will close Friday

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham will cease operations on Friday, about six weeks after Legacy Health announced plans for the closure.

Legacy patients in the area can turn to the Family Birth Center at Randall Children's Hospital in North Portland for labor and delivery services, Legacy said in a news release Wednesday. The Women's Health clinic at Mount Hood Medical Center will continue to provide prenatal and gynecologic care.

News of the closure plan drew heavy pushback from residents and elected officials in Gresham and Troutdale last month, with some expressing hope that they might be able to reverse the decision before the March 17 deadline.

At a listening session hosted by Gresham City Council president Sue Piazza and Troutdale councilor Geoffrey Wunn, residents praised the quality of the Gresham center and argued that switching to Randall Children's Hospital would add significantly more travel time for patients, some of whom are already traveling in from far east of Mount Hood Medical Center.

"This is a huge loss and disappointment to our city... today Gresham is the 4th largest city in Oregon, we are the most diverse and have a large underserved population," Piazza wrote in an email to KGW last month. "Gresham and our neighboring cities of Sandy, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village need Legacy Mt. Hood to reconsider this decision."

Legacy's initial closure announcement blamed the decision on a shortage of workers and financial losses. In a longer FAQ posted online, Legacy said the Gresham facility was an outlier among its six hospitals because of its relatively low number of births, ranging from 700 to 1,000 per year.

The facility uses a care model that requires 24/7 staffing by an obstetrics doctor, a practice that Legacy said is usually only used at birth centers with at least 1,500 annual births. The company said it tried to switch the facility to a less-costly care model, but was unable to find an approach that "met all the criteria for Legacy and our providers."

The Oregonian reported that four of the birth center's seven doctors quit over dissatisfaction with the restructuring plans, making the closure unavoidable.