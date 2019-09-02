SALEM, Ore — A person who was suspected of having measles does not have the virus, Marion County health officials said Saturday afternoon.

Marion County Health & Human Services said one case of suspected measles was being investigated Saturday morning. Officials said lab tests confirmed the person did not have measles.

The scare came during an outbreak in Clark County, Washington.

Read the full alert from Marion County Health

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body, according to health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

