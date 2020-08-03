HILLSBORO, Ore. — A student case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Hillsboro County.

According to the Hillsboro School District, a student at South Meadows Middle school has contracted COVID-19. There will be a press conference at 6 p.m. which will be live-streamed.

The press conference will be held with Hillsboro Superintendent Mike Scott and Washington County Public Health Officer Christina Baumann.

In a release to students, family and staff, Superintendent Mike Scott said:

I am writing to you today to let you know that a student at South Meadows Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The student was present at school one day last week, with mild symptoms before self-isolating at home.

We have been consulting with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), and the Washington County Health Department (WCHD) to determine a response. Based on their current guidance, we will not be closing the school; rather, the ill individual will continue their isolation until they are well. Any individual(s) determined to be at enhanced risk of exposure will be contacted and asked to self-isolate by WCHD as well. South Meadows will receive an enhanced cleaning this evening.

The unfortunate reality is that COVID-19 is in our community. Updated guidance from OHA and WCHD is that closing schools may not be an effective method for stopping the spread of the virus. This is the same stance currently being taken by school districts in other major metropolitan areas and communities around the country and around the world.

The best prevention is still practicing good health hygiene habits - washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze, getting plenty of rest and eating a healthy diet - and avoiding contact with people who are symptomatic. The best way to limit spread is staying home when ill.

I know you likely have many questions and we will attempt to answer some of them below. Visit our website at www.hsd.k12.or.us/coronavirus for additional information.

Please know that we are doing everything we can to keep our students and staff healthy and safe. Thank you for your partnership in that effort.

