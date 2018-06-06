TUALATIN, Ore. – Water samples from eight homes in Tualatin tested for high levels of lead, the city announced on Tuesday.

The samples were taken from 67 high-risk homes in April. Eight homes had lead levels higher than the Environmental Protection Agency action level of 15 parts per billion.

The city said its water system does not contain lead parts. The high levels of lead are mainly from home or building plumbing, the city said.

Lead can cause health problems if consumed in large amounts. Infants, young children and pregnant women are most at risk.

The city provided these tips to reduce your exposure to lead:

Run your water to flush out lead. Before using water for drinking or cooking, run the water for 30 seconds to 2 minutes, or until it becomes colder from each tap when it has not been used for several hours. This flushes water which may contain lead from the pipes.

Use cold, fresh water for cooking and preparing baby formula. Do not cook with or drink water from the hot water tap; lead dissolves more easily into hot water. Do not use water from the hot water tap to make baby formula.

Test your water for lead. The Lead Line provides a no-cost, in-home lead in water sample kit for residential customers along with additional information about reducing exposure to lead. This is available through the Multnomah County Health Department to all Portland Water Bureau wholesale water customers, including the City of Tualatin. If you would like to have your home tested for lead, visit www.leadline.org or call 503-988-4000.

Consider using a filter. If you have elevated levels of lead in water, you may consider purchasing a water filter to remove it. Be sure it reduces lead - not all filters do. Always maintain and replace a filtration device in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions to protect water quality.

Do not boil water to remove lead. Boiling water will not reduce lead.

Test your child for lead. Ask your physician or call the Leadline to find out how to have your child tested for lead. A blood lead level test is the only way to know if your child is being exposed to lead.

Regularly clean your faucet aerator. Particles containing lead from solder or household plumbing can become trapped in your faucet aerator. Regular cleaning every few months will remove these particles and reduce your exposure to lead.

Consider buying low-lead fixtures. As of January 2014, all pipes, fittings and fixtures are required to contain less than 0.25 percent lead. When replacing plumbing fixtures, look for those with the lowest lead content.

For more information on reducing lead exposure, visit the EPA website.

