Heart health disparities among Black Americans

Nearly half of all African American adults have some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, according to the CDC.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and the statistics are even more worrying for Black Americans.

African Americans are 30 percent more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic white people, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Officer of Minority Health.

“The overall awareness of how to take care of your heart and the things you can do for prevention – it’s very important, especially for people of color,” Chief Health Services Officer for Regence Tonya Adams said.

Social factors play the most significant role in shaping people’s health. That includes money and resources, education, quality healthcare, a safe living environment (clean air/water) and access to nutritious foods.

“Many of them fall in the category of socioeconomic,” Adams said. “If you think about some of the neighborhoods that African Americans live in; some have food deserts, don’t have access to good health care, that sort of thing. Lots of stress, financials, and then, sometimes obesity, and you put all these factors together it just increases the chance of having some type of heart problem: whether it’s stroke, heart attack, etc.”

High blood pressure is the leading cause of heart attack and stroke in the U.S. About two out of every five American adults have high blood pressure.

Although African American adults are 40 percent more likely to have high blood pressure, they’re less likely than white people to have their blood pressure under control, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Officer of Minority Health.

Heart disease and stroke are the number one killer in women, disproportionately affecting Black women. It’s also important to note, Black women, are less likely than Caucasian women to be aware that heart disease is the leading cause of death.

African American women are nearly 60 percent more likely to have high blood pressure compared to non-Hispanic white women. Cardiovascular disease kills more than 50,000 Black women annually, according to the American Heart Association.

Nearly 58 percent of Black women over 20 years old have high blood pressure. Only around 20 percent of those women have their blood pressure under control.

“Know your numbers. If you don’t have a blood pressure monitor at home, get one, they’re fairly inexpensive. And just know your numbers and monitor it regularly,” Adams said.

Know your numbers: Blood Pressure

When it comes to high blood pressure 120 over 80 is where you want to be.

Prehypertension levels are 120-139 on top and 80-80 on the bottom.

High blood pressure, stage 1, is 140-159 on top and 90-99 on the bottom.

High blood pressure, stage 2, is 160 or higher on top and 100 and over on the bottom.

Prevention

Know your family’s history

Know the signs and symptoms of heart disease, heart attack, and stroke

Be mindful of medications and medical conditions

Keep up to date on annual doctors’ visits

A healthy lifestyle is key: a nutritious diet and regular exercise.