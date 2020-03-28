PORTLAND, Ore. —

In an effort to help the public understand the needs and conditions at Oregon and Washington hospitals, and the concerns among healthcare workers, KGW is conducting an unofficial survey.

Please answer the questions below only if you are a professional health care worker.

Your answers can be anonymous and your name will not be shared publicly, unless you agree to it while speaking on the record later, if and when we contact you.

Each question is optional and the answers you give will help us share with the public what you need on the front lines of this pandemic.

Don't see the survey? Click here

