LINCOLN COUNTY, Oregon — A public health advisory that was issued for high levels of bacteria in ocean water at Seal Rock State Park Beach in Lincoln County has been lifted.

The health advisory went into effect on Thursday. In addition to Seal Rock State Park Beach, a health advisory issued at D River Beach has also been lifted. The latest water samples showed lower bacteria levels, the Oregon Health Authority said.

Contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk, according to OHA.

For the latest update on health advisories on Oregon beaches, click here.

RELATED STORY: Vancouver Lake swimming beach reopened after two-week closure