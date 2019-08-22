LINCOLN COUNTY, Oregon — A public health advisory was issued Thursday for high levels of bacteria in ocean water at Seal Rock State Park Beach in Lincoln County.

People should avoid direct contact with the water until the advisory is lifted, the Oregon Health Authority said. Visitors should also avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, discolored water and water runoff flowing into the ocean.

The higher levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skins rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses, according to the OHA. Children and seniors may be more vulnerable.

State officials still encourage other recreational activities on the beach they don’t involving being in the water.

