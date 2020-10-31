New research shows connection between gut bacteria and heart attack risk

The link comes from a new study out of Oregon State University.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — If you eat red meat, you've probably heard the warnings from your doctor: that fatty steak you enjoy could be increasing your risk for heart disease. But a new study out of Oregon State University suggests that risk could be reduced significantly by something you already have in your gut.

"I think these applications are incredibly important," said OSU microbiologist Veronika Kivenson, the study's lead author. She stumbled on this finding, sort of by accident. but quickly realized she was on to something big.

"If these observations prove to be true, it could have helpful effects for human health because when meat products are consumed, this harmful link to heart disease can be interrupted," she explained.

Kivenson discovered that people who ate red meat but did not suffer any heart health issues had more of a certain bacteria, called bilophila, in their gut than those who did suffer problems.

"In people who eat red meat diets and don't suffer bad health consequences, there seems to be more of these bacteria present," said OSU microbiologist Steve Giovannoni, who co-authored the study.

The research suggests that over time, we could perhaps find a way to alter those micro-organisms in our gastro-intestinal tracts. In other words, we could get more of that heart disease fighting bacteria into our guts and help prevent strokes and heart attacks much more naturally instead of relying on drugs.