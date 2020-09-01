PORTLAND, Ore. — If you're feeling like the winter blues have you down, you're not alone.

KGW spoke with Dr. Kam Atwal of Adventist Health to get some tips on how to cope when you're feeling down during the winter months.

Atwal said it's important to note the distinction between Seasonal Affective Disorder and the winter blues.

"Seasonal effective disorder is a lot more serious than the winter blues," Atwal said. "It affects about 6% of the population and it renders you dysfunctional. You don't want to get out of bed, you don't want to be social, you don't want to do much of anything. The real serious effect is it can lead to suicidal ideation."

If you suspect you have seasonal affective disorder, Atwal said it's important to talk to your doctor.

The winter blues is different and doesn't necessarily require a doctor's visit.

"The winter blues affects about 14% of the population and it's just feeling, 'Oh, I'm sad.' You don't want to do much, or [you want] stay in bed a little bit longer, just feeling blah. There's a big difference between the two," Atwal said.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Dr. Kam Atwal from Adventist Health speaks about ways people can cope with the winter blues

Here are 8 things people can do to cope with the winter blues, according to Atwal.

Reduce stress

"Meditation and mindfulness is a great way to reset our mind. Sit in a cool, quiet place, put those headphones on, listen to classical music, concentrate on your breathing, close your eyes. Do a yoga class, maybe walk outside for 5 minutes, anything to destress and calm that mind," Atwal said.

Light therapy

"You can get a happy light on Amazon. You don't want to spend more than $100 or $150, but make sure it's 10,000 lux. A lux is a form of energy that's submitted. You want at least 30 minutes of exposure in the daytime. Studies have shown that it's as effective as medication," Atwal said.

Exercise in the morning

"When it's dark and gray outside, our serotonin levels decrease. What does exercise do? It increases our serotonin level, which will help you fight the winter blues. Going out and exercising, particularly in the morning, and even if you're at work and you have a 5 or 10 minute break, getting outdoors. Get out there and take that 5 or 10 minute stroll during lunchtime. Research has shown that exercise and walking in the morning increases serotonin levels higher than if you do it in midday or in the evening," Atwal said.

Wear bright colors

"The warmer colors, the oranges, the yellows, the reds. Even in your home environment, maybe change out your pillows and on your bed but some yellow pillows or orange pillows. I like flowers, but who has time for fresh flowers? So some of the artificial flowers, I put them in silver vases around my bedroom, it makes me smile every time I go past them. Bright flowers, bright clothing, and even in your home environment, putting out some bright cushions or brightening up your bedroom. Paint a wall. Just make your house a happy place to be," Atwal said.

Avoid carb-heavy meals

"A lot of people turn to alcohol, chocolate, high-carbohydrate foods. It might give you a sense of euphoria for an hour or two, but then the downslope as your glycemic index responds to that overload of alcohol, the sugar in that, or that big piece of chocolate. Diet is a very important factor in this. Having a high-glycemic diet is not good. Fruits and vegetables, the things you should be doing all year round, in particular you should do those during the winter months. Really concentrate on having foods with complex carbohydrates: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, yogurts, cheese," Atwal said.

Sleep less

"Melatonin is a substance made by your brain in response to it being dark. Melatonin rises at nighttime and puts us to sleep. If it's dark outside, you're going to be making more melatonin, so you're going to be feeling sleepy. So people tend to sleep a lot more in the wintertime. If you sleep a lot more, you're going to be depressed. When we say sleep less, we mean stick to your normal schedule. If your normal amount is seven hours, sleep seven hours, don't sleep seven and a half hours because then your internal circadium rhythm becomes off and that will disrupt a lot of your body functions, including physical and mental well being," Atwal said.

Get a whiff of citrus

"Citrus — lemongrass, orange — these are aromatherapies that actually cause you to have increased serotonin levels. They alert your senses. Instead of being down and glum, it actually makes you more alert. So if you're in the office and feeling a little glum and a little down, just a little whiff of lemongrass will heighten your senses," Atwal said.

Increase your Vitamin D

"Increase your Vitamin D, maybe up to 5,000 units daily. You can increase your level of Vitamin D from September right through March. Even April, it's a really rainy month here in Oregon, so you could keep that at 5,000 units until May," Atwal said.

VERIFY: Yes, Seasonal Depression is real and can really impact your life

RELATED: Beat Seasonal Affective Disorder with the right lights