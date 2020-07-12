Effort launched to help Syrian refugees with Sjögren-Larsson syndrome in Portland

The syndrome causes severe neurological and physical disabilities, sometimes impacting walking and talking.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite being forced to maintain distance during the latest COVID-19 shutdown, an Oregon woman is redoubling efforts to help a Syrian refugee family in Portland.

Judy Cassidy became friends with the Sabsabi family in 2016, as a volunteer with Catholic Charities.

The Sabsabi's fled Syria because of war. Anas and Ruba Sabsabi have five children. Two of their daughters have Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome (SLS), a condition that causes severe neurological and physical disabilities. At ages 11 and 15, Heba and Doha both need wheelchairs.

"I accompanied them to their first appointment at Shriners [Children's Hospital]," Cassidy said. She and other volunteers helped the Sabsabi family navigate a new culture, language and medical system.

"Sometimes the hardest part is all the paperwork," Cassidy described. "Many things are just very foreign to them."

Over a few years, the Sabsabi's became more acclimated with the system in Oregon, acquiring driver's licenses and other means to become more independent.

However, Heba and Doha require special care, including physical therapy, wheelchairs and leg braces.

Cassidy decided to help again, this time launching a GoFundMe page toward a wheelchair accessible van for the family to transport both girls to their medical appointments.