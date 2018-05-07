HOUSTON - A southwest Houston family welcomed its four newest members to their home this Fourth of July.

Linda and Thomas Agi took home quadruplets from the Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit four weeks after the babies were born.

The three girls and one boy spent the past month gaining their strength at the NICU after weighing less than four pounds. Two of the babies weighed less than three pounds at birth.

Dr. Rachna Bhala said on the hospital's website that he could not have asked for a better experience for a high-risk pregnancy patient.

“And for the quadruplets, the care by the entire NICU team was exceptional.”

The infants were taken home in American style. Hospital staff wrapped each of them in patriotic themed swaddle to commemorate the moment.

“I am thrilled to be a new, first-time mom and happy to have all four of our babies home from the hospital,” Linda said. “I want to thank the entire NICU team at Memorial Hermann Southwest for their care for me and my babies over the last month.”

