Washington's top health official says flu vaccine is 'essential' this year

With COVID-19 still a part of our lives, Washington's top doctor and other health officials said getting a flu shot is more important than ever.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Doctors have been telling us for years: the flu vaccine is safe and effective. On Tuesday, the Washington State health officer said the flu vaccine is essential for everyone 6 months and older because of COVID-19.



“It's incredibly important this year that people get vaccinated. First, we don't want people to get COVID-19 and influenza together; that could cause serious health effects we also want people to stay healthy,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy.

Washington's top doctor also said the combination of a fall or winter surge in the coronavirus and influenza could further stress health care systems. It could also make it a challenge for doctors to figure out which illness you have, given the similar symptoms.

So, now is the time to beat the rush and to get vaccinated. Most pharmacies offer flu shots or you can go to your primary care provider.

For those who fear going out to get a flu shot is riskier than not getting one, Vancouver Clinic's Dr. Michael Paull said he understands the apprehension in today’s environment.

“But I have to say I think health care facilities are safer places to go than a lot of other community settings. Anyone who enters our facility, we’re doing a temperature check, we’re giving medical-grade masks, all of our employees wear masks. So, I would feel very comfortable coming in here for a flu shot. As a matter of fact, my two children were in just last week for their flu shot," said Paull, who is associate medical director for primary care at Vancouver Clinic.

Washington provides all recommended vaccines at no cost for kids from birth through age 18, available across the state. And most health care plans cover the cost of the flu vaccine.