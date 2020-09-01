PORTLAND, Ore. — Have you gotten your flu shot yet? If you haven’t, doctors say it’s not too late.

Dr. Ann Thomas with the Oregon Health Authority says she’s been seeing an increase of people coming down with the flu over the last couple of weeks.

The last week of December, showed an increase of people being hospitalized. There were more than 40 people that week. The previous week there were 30 people.

Thomas says you know you have the flu because it hits you really fast. Last year, the flu season didn’t start to see a spike until February and March.

