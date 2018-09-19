State officials say the water is safe once again at two beaches on the Oregon Coast.

Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday lifted a recreational-use health advisory for D River Beach in Lincoln City and Twin Rock Beach near the town of Rockaway Beach. The state's issued an advisory earlier this month warning of above average levels of fecal bacterial in the ocean waters.

The most recent results from samples taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality show the water is no longer a risk after seeing lower bacteria levels, according to the OHA.

Officials still recommend avoiding large pools on the beach frequented by birds and any runoff from pools, as the water may contain fecal matter. Other activities such as walking or playing on the beach don't pose a health risk.

For updates on this and other advisories, concerned visitors can call 971-673-0482, 877-290-6767 or visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach.

