Officials are warning visitors to avoid direct contact with the water at two beaches on the Oregon Coast.

Health advisories were issued Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority after high levels of fecal bacteria were measured in waters at D River Beach in Lincoln City and Twin Rocks Beach near the town of Rockaway Beach.

Health officials say visitors should not wade in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water. Other activities such as walking or playing on the beach don't pose a health risk.

The bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Other beaches in the areas surrounding the advisory are not impacted according to officials.

For updates on this and other advisories, concerned visitors can call 971-673-0482, 877-290-6767 or visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved