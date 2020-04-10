Experts say flu shots are more important than ever this year because of the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many lined up Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Kaiser Permanente Northwest building in Northeast Portland. It was the first day of the walk-up flu shot clinic hosted by the health care company.

"It's more important than ever that everyone receives their flu vaccine as we anticipate that will have both COVID-19 and influenza circulating this season, which could put a critical shortage on bed capacity," explained Dr. Katie Sharff, Infectious Disease lead for Kaiser Permanente Northwest. Dr. Sharff says it is possible to get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. She says it's important to protect against both and reduce the strain on health care resources. This year, Kaiser Permanente redesigned the flu shot clinics with walk-up and drive through options. Sharff says the change is to allow for appropriate physical distancing so everyone can stay safe while getting their flu shots.

The move is a welcomed change for those who attended the clinic Saturday. "I like it, I like how we're all spaced out as we lined up and we're going to attend to get a shot and it feels better like to have air and not being closed in," said Kelly Joynt while in line waiting her turn for the flu shot. Kaiser Permanente members get the full shot for free this fall at the clinics.