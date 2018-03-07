SALEM, Ore. – The City of Salem lifted its drinking water advisory on Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory had been in effect since June 10 for children under 6 years old and vulnerable populations, such as nursing mothers and dialysis patients.

The water is now safe for everyone to drink, the city said. The water has tested below the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory level for 12 consecutive days.

People do not need to flush water systems in their homes or businesses.

The city will continue to test water quality in two locations. Daily tests will continue through July 8. If all results through July 8 show the water is still safe to drink, testing will be done three times a week through mid-July.

