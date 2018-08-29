A health advisory has been issued because of high levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Cannon Beach. The Oregon Health Authority says people should avoid any direct contact with the water.

Health advisories for Agate Beach, Nye Beach and Harris Beach have also been issued.

"While this advisory is in effect at Cannon Beach, visitors should avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water, and stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean," the OHA said in a statement.

The statement didn't give a reason for why the bacteria level has increased, but said that "increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources such as stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife."

Increased levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. Children and older people are more vulnerable, according to the OHA.

For the most recent information, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website or call 971-673-0482 or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).

