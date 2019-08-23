PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews wearing masks and gloves started cleaning and sanitizing a Dollar Tree store in Northeast Portland after a rodent infestation.

The store closed late Wednesday after a KGW investigation found chewed food labels, torn packaging and a dead mouse in an air vent.

It is not clear when the Dollar Tree store will re-open.

“The safety of our associates and customers is our first priority, and we take situations like this seriously,” wrote Kayleigh Painter, spokesperson for Dollar Tree in an email to KGW. “We have closed our store and are working with pest control services and contractors to completely resolve the issue.”

Lloyd Center, which sits next to the Dollar Tree store said it has a pest control program in place but it taking extra precautions.