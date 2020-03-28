WOODBURN, Oregon — The 2020 Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Their first-ever cancellation in 35 years. But, as one door closed, a window of opportunity opened to bring a little joy in these uncertain times.

Thanks to the community, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm is now able to bring the beauty of its field to seniors who can't make it outdoors.

For $15 you can send potted tulips or daffodils to an approved assisted living center.

“For delivery, we just load all of the pots wearing sanitizing equipment into a truck and then we just drop them off at the doorsteps so that there is no contact,” said Lexie Criscola, marketing coordinator with Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm.

Your gift can also include a personalized note, sure to brighten someone's day. “It’s definitely lifting morale for those seniors who can’t get out or see their families,” said Emily Iverson, social media coordinator.

The farm started its Senior Flower Delivery program a week ago and has so far delivered about 200 pots to local senior facilities. Iverson says the farm hopes to deliver many more pots in the coming weeks.

You can either call the farm at 503-634-2243 or visit their website to send a personalized flower pot -- a colorful reminder that we are all in this together.

