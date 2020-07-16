Here’s why COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise in Oregon

While outbreaks at Oregon workplaces and long-term care facilities are contributing, officials attribute the rise in cases to social gatherings and sporadic spread.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon reported a new daily high for COVID-19 cases, 437, on Thursday, the latest sign that the virus’ growing months-long spread across the state is not slowing down.

While outbreaks at Oregon workplaces and long-term care facilities are contributing, the rise in cases is attributed to social gatherings and sporadic spread, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said on Thursday.

Since Oregon began reopening, the OHA said outbreaks are being linked to people getting together to celebrate with family and friends. Some of those gatherings include graduations, weddings and holidays.

Health officials also said COVID-19 is spreading more among social activities involving younger groups of people. Those activities include exercise classes and fraternity and bachelor parties.

The rise in case numbers has been ongoing since Oregon first began the reopening process in mid-May. During the week of May 16-22, 255 Oregonians tested positive for the coronavirus, representing a positive test rate of just 1.6%.

Last week, Oregon reported 2,043 new cases, a 7% increase from the previous week. The number of cases reported last week surpasses the state’s case count for the entire month of May, which was 1,650.

Similarly, to case numbers going up, the positive test rate has continued to climb. The positive test rate last week was 6.2%, compared to 5% from the previous week. While 6.2% is still below the national average of 9%, it’s the highest positive test rate Oregon has had since the onset of the pandemic in late February and early March.

While cases are on the rise, hospitalizations and the use of intensive care beds remain well below earlier peaks in March and April. Deaths have also remained mostly at the same level over the last two months, although 22 deaths were reported last week, which was double the number of deaths from the week before.

With the virus continuing to spread, the OHA said people need to seriously consider the risk associated with their actions.

“People must think hard about altering daily routines that may put people at risk,” the agency said, in part, in a statement on Thursday.