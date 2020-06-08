What you need to know about coronavirus Thursday, Aug. 6

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

5 new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington Wednesday among 705 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,624 deaths among 60,084 overall cases in Washington state.

1,009,486 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.9% of those tests were positive.

The state has announced new rules for long-term care facilities, which could give families and friends greater access to their loved ones as the coronavirus pandemic moves into its seventh month in Washington state.

Long-term care facilities would have phased reopenings, based on their outbreak preparedness and whether staff or residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

Gov. Jay Inslee made the announcement at a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

He was to be joined by Cheryl Strange, secretary, Department of Social and Health Services; John Wiesman, secretary, Department of Health; and Bill Moss, assistant secretary, Department of Social and Health Services.

Watch the briefing on this page.

If Taiwan or Greenland are in your travel plans, U.S. public health officials say you can go ahead and pack your bags.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday revised its travel advisory information. Previously, the agency told U.S. travelers to avoid all nonessential international travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it says such travel is fine — but only to about 20 locations.

New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that adults have gotten sick and some have even died recently after drinking hand sanitizers containing methanol.

The CDC report details the cases of 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico who were hospitalized between May and June for methanol poisoning after drinking hand sanitizers.

Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

The Labor Department’s report Thursday marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

In June, John Postema, the owner of Flower World in Maltby, banned employees from wearing masks.