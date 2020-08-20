Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

13 new coronavirus deaths reported as of Wednesday in Washington among 425 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,822 deaths among 68,689 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,358 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.7%.

Gov. Inslee says state is having 'some success' on reducing COVID-19 cases

Though there are "many miles to go," Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday the state is having "some success" on reducing the number of COVID-19 cases in Washington state.

Many counties have plateaued in the number of cases, with a few seeing an increase. Walla Walla, Spokane, and Pierce counties have seen cases rise, he said.

"We have to be honest with ourselves to realize we are so far way from success that we have to be diligent," Inslee said.

One bright spot is Yakima County, where the number of cases spiked, but is now down "dramatically." Inslee said he believe this is because of an early "mask up" campaign.

Though state officials "continue to look at data on a daily basis to see what's possible," there are no current plans to alter the state's four-phase recovery plan.

The state continues to work on getting the number of cases to 25 per 100,000 people. It's currently around 110 per 100,00.

Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with coronavirus-related limits on gatherings.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company said it will limit occupancy in its rental homes to 16 people. It may offer exceptions for boutique hotels or other event venues.

The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.