Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

786 new cases reported Saturday, along with 7 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,501 deaths among 52,635 overall cases in Washington state.

919,347 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

As Congress and the White House resume their efforts to agree on a new economic aid package, evidence is growing that the U.S. economy is faltering. And so is concern that the government may not take the steps needed to support hiring and growth.

“We’re in a pretty fragile state again," warned Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm. “The economy needs another shot in the arm.”

Warm weather brought many from their homes this weekend, and out to Seattle beaches and parks.

Kanika Green stuck to the edge of a bustling Madison Park on Sunday afternoon after noticing the crowd of people drinking and sunbathing, many without masks.

The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

There’s still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will really protect.

President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.