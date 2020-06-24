Here's what Phase 3 of Washington's reopening plan entails

Here's what restrictions will be eased for counties that get been approved to move into the third phase of reopening.

Some counties in Washington are beginning to apply for Phase 3 of reopening. In order to apply to enter the third phase in Washington, a county must have been in Phase 2 for at least three weeks.

During those weeks, target metrics of case numbers, contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, outbreaks in high-risk populations, and available PPE and beds in hospitals will be evaluated.

If a county experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases or the other metrics, it may need to return to an earlier phase.

But what does it mean for counties moving into Phase 3? According to Gov. Jat Inslee's plan, in the third phase, restrictions will be eased for:

Recreational activities: Outdoor group spots activities can include up to 50 people, and recreational facilities (gyms, public pools, etc.) can have up to 50 percent capacity

Group gatherings: Up to 50 people

Restaurants/taverns: Up to 75 percent capacity, and no more than 10 people at a table. Bar areas in restaurants/taverns can have up to 25 percent capacity

Other businesses: Theaters may open (up to 50 percent capacity), as can libraries, museums, and customer-facing government services (telework remains strongly encouraged). All other business activities can also resume, except for nightclubs and events with greater than 50 people

The plan also states that in all phases, individuals should continue to:

Engage in physical distancing, staying at least 6 feet away from other people

Wear cloth face coverings in public places when not eating or drinking (cloth face coverings should not be placed on children younger than 2 years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance)

Stay home if sick

Avoid others who are sick

Wash hands frequently with soap and water (use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available)

Cover coughs and sneezes

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Disinfect surfaces and objects regularly

As of Friday, June 26, face coverings will be required in public across Washington state. Read the full details here.