PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of folks in the restaurant industry woke up without a job this morning.

This week restaurants in both Oregon and Washington were ordered to close their dining areas. Those that can are switching up their business models to offer more take-out and delivery.

And we can all do our part to help them out.



Even though Portland Dining Month has been officially suspended, some restaurants are still taking part in the three courses for 33 dollars deal. It's just pick up or delivery only.

And if you don't feel like buying food, there are other ways to support your favorite eatery by buying merchandise or gift cards.

Like many restaurant owners, Rob Lutz had to cut most of his staff at his brewery. He's hoping his new carry out and delivery model will help save some jobs, while giving us a little comfort too.



"A little bit of normalcy in your life I guess...you can't go out and have a beer but I guess you can have one at home, I guess you take what you can get."

There's a good chance your favorite restaurant is still offering take-out or delivery. Your best bet is to check out their website or social media pages to see what kind of changes they've made.

