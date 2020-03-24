PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and city bureau directors will give an update on the city's response to the spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

KGW will live stream the press conference.

During the press conference, city leaders will "share what the city has done to protect public health, to protect its employees, to ensure critical services remain online, and to respond to citywide emergencies," according to a press release.

