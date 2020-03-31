PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services warned Tuesday of three coronavirus scams people should be aware of and avoid.

Promises of vaccines, cures, financial assistance: Scammers are claiming to have top-secret vaccines or miracle cures, or offering government assistance or economic relief in an attempt to scare people into sharing their personal information with the scammers. Don't open emails, links or attachments from someone you don't know, and never share your personal or financial information with someone you don't know.

Asking to download coronavirus maps: Scammers are asking people to download coronavirus maps in order to view them. Instead, it downloads malware onto your device. Coronavirus maps are available from Johns Hopkins University and require no download.

Too-good-to-be-true investments: Scammers are trying to convince people to invest in products with guaranteed or very high returns, often tied to COVID-19, like medical supplies, vaccines or other treatments. Before making any investment, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services says investors should always ask the following three questions:

Is it being offered with little or no risk?

Is there a sense of urgency or limited availability?

Is the person or the investment registered?

If an investment seems too good to be true, that's a good indication it's a scam.

"We are fortunate to have some great companies doing all they can to help consumers right now," said Andrew Stolfi, administrator of the Division of Financial Regulation. "We want all Oregonians to make sure they are relying only on trusted sources for the information they need to keep their families safe and healthy during this outbreak."

