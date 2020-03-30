PORTLAND, Ore. — City Club of Portland will host a live mayoral debate at 6 p.m. Monday. KGW will live stream it right here in the video player above, and on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, and statewide rules for social distancing, City Club has canceled all forums with live audiences and will be holding its events online for the time being.

Monday night’s mayoral debate will take place at Roosevelt High School and is scheduled to last from 6 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.

Incumbent Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will face challengers Ozzie Gonzalez, Sarah Iannarone and Teressa Raiford. Entrepreneur and author Serilda Summers-McGee will moderate.

Audience participation is encouraged during each of City Club of Portland’s virtual debates. Viewers can send questions for candidates during, before, or after debates by using #CityClubDebate on Facebook or Twitter or by emailing questions@pdxcityclub.org. City Club will curate the questions.

