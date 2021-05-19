Washington's top health official calls out CDC over handling of mask guidance announcement

Washington's Secretary of Health criticized the CDC over its rollout of new mask guidelines, saying the federal agency gave states no warning they were coming.

WASHINGTON, USA — The Washington Department of Health held its weekly COVID-19 media briefing Wednesday morning. The state's Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah expressed frustration over not getting a heads up about the new federal mask guidance.

“Let's be very frank that's what happened here last week is that we learned very quickly just as all of you did that the CDC was updating guidance,” said Shah. “That is unfortunately the way it happened.”

He added it led to challenges for his department and confusion for everyone, so he wanted to make some things clear.

“If you are not vaccinated you are not protected and you should and you have to keep wearing your mask,” Shah said. Although the state quickly adopted CDC guidelines allowing fully vaccinated people to lose the mask in most situations, Shah said people should respect the space they're in locally.

“That means that counties and businesses can make their own rules about masking,” said Shah. “So if you walk into an establishment and they say we are requiring you to wear a mask, that you should respect that rule.”

In terms of the spread of COVID-19 in Washington, health officials describe new cases and hospitalizations in all age groups flattening and declining since early May.

Health officials also gave the latest vaccination numbers for Washington. Here's where they stand as of Wednesday.

The state has administered more than 6.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines.

More than 2.8 million of those 16 years and older in Washington are now fully vaccinated, that's 47% of that age group population.

More than 59% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose

There is still plenty of vaccine to go around as supply is exceeding demand.

“We encourage everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated today, that way you can enjoy a safe summer and in most places mask free,” said Michele Roberts, Acting Assistant Secretary of Health.

A safe summer is the goal. Health officials say we now just have to get there.

“This is going to be a transition time in the pandemic over the next few weeks to months, and confusing. But hopefully a positive transition as we're moving into recovery,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, Deputy Secretary of COVID-19 Response.