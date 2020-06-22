Coronavirus updates: Washington to restrict unemployment calls to clear 'complex' cases

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Masks are now required when in public in Yakima County due to rising cases.

5 new deaths and 455 new cases reported Sunday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,270 deaths among 28,680 overall cases in Washington state.

474,938 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.0% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Monday, June 22:

Unemployment calls to be restricted for one week

The Employment Security Department (ESD), which handles unemployment claims in Washington, will restrict incoming calls from June 24 to July 2 to clear up backlogged claims.

During that week, agents will prioritize outgoing calls to resolve "complex" issues for people who have been waiting the longest for benefits, according to ESD.

The agency also said restricting calls will free up staff to process simple claims.

During the restriction, customers can still apply for benefits and file weekly claims online or using the automated phone system at 800-318-6022.

King County Metro to restore at least 23 bus routes Monday



King County Metro plans to restore service on dozens of bus routes and increase water taxi service starting Monday, June 22, following months of reduced ridership due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It will also partially restore the Via to Transit pilot.

The change will restore 23 bus routes that were canceled in March and April due to the pandemic and will also add trips to other routes, according to a blog post from King County Metro.

Metro said it will operate more than 11,000-weekday bus trips, or 85% of its pre-COVID-19 service level. Weekend trips will also be increased. Saturday service will be 8,200 trips (99%) and Sunday service will be 7,000 trips (99%).

Washington DOL offices to reopen for appointments only starting Monday

The Washington Department of Licensing (DOL) will begin reopening some of its offices for appointments only on Monday, June 22, following months-long closures to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The DOL closed its offices on March 31 in response to the pandemic and moved several of its services online.

While some locations will reopen next week, the DOL is still recommending customers handle as much of their business online as they can.

Governor Inslee to mandate face masks in public in Yakima County to help limit spread of COVID-19

Gov. Jay Inslee said he will mandate people in Yakima County to wear face masks to help limit the spread of coronavirus. Businesses will also be required to turn away customers who are not wearing masks.

“This is a legal requirement, not just a suggestion,” said Gov. Inslee during a press briefing Saturday.

The governor’s order will be established in the coming days to give county leaders time to plan. The order is in response to Yakima County having the second-highest total of coronavirus cases in the state after the much larger King County.

Yakima County has 250,000 residents and as of Saturday has recorded 5,915 cases of COVID-19 and 131 deaths.