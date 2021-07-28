Inslee to give update on state's COVID-19 response Wednesday

Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington's Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair Shah, will update media Wednesday on the state's ongoing response to the pandemic.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will address the media Wednesday to give an update on the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor will be joined by Washington's Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.

The news conference comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even fully vaccinated people should go back to wearing masks indoors to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

This departs from previous CDC guidance that said vaccinated people could resume much of their normal activities without masks and comes weeks after Washington state fully reopened, dropping most pandemic restrictions.

The latest guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the country with "high" and "substantial" case rates, which equals between 50-100 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week. That includes 60% of U.S. counties, officials said, including some in western Washington. You can view the CDC map of the country here.

While King County squeaks in just over that mark at 53 cases on average, or the low end of substantial, Snohomish County rates high at 120 cases, and Spokane County much higher at almost 260.