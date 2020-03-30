Key facts:

At-home learning for Washington students will begin Monday.

195 coronavirus deaths among at least 4,896 overall cases in Washington.

65,462 individuals have been tested, 7.5% of those tests were positive.

The Army will build a temporary field hospital at Seattle's CenturyLink Field.

Monday, March 30:

2 p.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new website for people to report businesses that are in violation of the stay-at-home order. The site will be available through the state's coronavirus response site at coronavirus.wa.gov.

Inslee said at the press conference that since the stay-at-home order was mandated last week, the state has been getting calls from residents concerned about businesses that are not essential that are continuing to operate.

The state last week announced a stay-at-home order, asking residents to only leave their homes for necessary errands, such as grocery shopping, going to the pharmacy, going to the doctor or caring for a family member or friend. People may also go outside to walk, ride a bike or walk a dog, if they are observing social distancing guidelines.

The order also closed businesses that are open to the public, except for those that are "essential." Essential businesses include grocery stores, cannabis stores, agriculture companies, media, child care, and more.

The governor was joined by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste, as well as Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl over video.

The speakers stressed that options for enforcement include citations, business license revocations and civil and criminal proceedings.

"Please don't confuse our request for voluntary compliance as optional compliance," Meidl said.

1:37 p.m.

Western State Hospital reports that 12 workers and four patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, and an 85-year-old patient has died. According to the Associated Press, the state psychiatric hospital is monitoring all patients for COVID-19 symptoms. Staff have criticized Western State Hospital's response to the pandemic.

1:20 p.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee wiill give a live update on Washington state's coronavirus response. Watch live here on KING5.com.

12:30 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Health said it expects eight field hospitals to be set up around the state to help local hospitals handle the growing number of coronavirus patients.

11:30 a.m.

King County, Pierce County and Thurston County are extending the first half of this year's property tax deadline to June 1. The order applies to residential and commercial taxpayers.

"Many homeowners are facing extraordinary financial challenges during this public health emergency," said King County Executive Constantine. "My order provides short-term relief for individual taxpayers who own residential or commercial property, while allowing the state, county, cities and special purpose districts to continue meeting community needs as we all pull together to get through this unprecedented crisis."

Kitsap County will keep its April 30 property tax deadline, but the business tax deadline has been extended to May 31.

11:15 a.m.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau said it is too early to call this a lost school year due to the coronavirus outbreak as remote learning is just beginning for many Washington schools.

“I think that we can actually maintain some sort of learning and some structure with families,” Juneau said. “Our big thing is that we want to make sure families have the support they need… to make sure some sort of learning is happening.”

Juneau said teachers have been reaching out to parents to help prepare them with at-home lesson plans. Taking care of high school seniors getting ready to graduate is another priority for the district.

“We know this is a huge milestone for [seniors] so we want to make sure they stay on track. So, we are reviewing the technology that we’ve had going out to seniors. We are making sure they are all going to have technology and are working with teachers and councilors to deliver instruction that way.”

10:30 a.m.

Trails, campgrounds, and day use areas within the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest are temporarily closed to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“We are following CDC and departmental guidelines regarding COVID-19, are closely monitoring the situation and will evaluate potential impacts to the Forest and respond as needed.” said Jamie Kingsbury, Forest Supervisor with the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

The closure order is in effect through September 30 unless rescinded earlier.

7:30 a.m.

Sound Transit is reducing service on additional ST Express routes starting Monday, March 30. Sound Transit said ridership on buses and trains is down by an estimated 83% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Riders should anticipate reduced service on nearly all ST Express routes, and on Link and Sounder trains.

Below is a list of the additional reduced routes announced by Sound Transit on Thursday:

Reductions to ST Express routes operated by Community Transit

Routes 510, 511, 512, 513, 532 and 535 will run on a reduced weekday schedule that will preserve the overall span of service but at a reduced frequency for select trips.

Reductions to ST Express routes operated by Pierce Transit

Routes 544, 560, 566, 574, 578, 580, 590, 594, 595 and 596 will run at reduced frequency similar to typical Saturday schedules, with some enhancements. Due to continuing availability of service on other similar routes, there will be no service on Routes 567, 586, and 592.

ST Express routes operated by King County Metro

Routes 522, 541, 542, 545, 550, 554, 555 and 556 are operating with less frequent service.

Click here for more information on the specific trips canceled.

Previously announced service reductions from Sound Transit include:

Link light rail - Trains are running every 14 minutes.

Sounder trains - Sounder South weekday service is reduced from 13 round trips to eight round trips. The northbound trips being canceled are the 1502, 1506, and 1508 departures from Lakewood and the 1516 and 1522 departures from Tacoma. The canceled southbound trips are the 1503, 1509, 1517, 1519, and 1523 departures from Seattle. Sounder North weekday service is reduced from four round trips to two round trips, with the cancellation of the 1701 and 1705 departures from Everett and the 1700 and 1704 departures from Seattle.

ST Express routes operated by King County Metro - Routes 522, 541, 542, 545, 550, 554, 555 and 556 are operating with less frequent service.

6:30 a.m.

The City of Seattle is rolling out a new tool and database to help people find small businesses and takeout food during the state mandated closure period.

5:05 a.m.

The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games. Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.

Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

4:50 a.m.

Washington schools have been closed since mid-March and will remain closed until at least April 24.

While most Washington school districts have already begun engaging students and families in at-home learning of some sort, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction expects educational services for all students to start by Monday, March 30.

Some educators are waiting on districts for guidelines on how to proceed with remote teaching.

4:35 a.m.

There are 143,055 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:35 a.m. PDT Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 2,500 people in the U.S. have died and 4,865 have recovered.

Worldwide, at least 735,560 have been infected with more than 34,600 deaths and more than 156,000 recovered.

4:15 a.m.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorizations (EUA) for two anti-malarial drugs on coronavirus patients which President Donald Trump has touted as potential game-changers. The drugs have yet to be approved by the FDA as treatments for COVID-19 and are undergoing clinical trials.

The EUA allows hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate donated to the Strategic National Stockpile to be given to hospitalized teen and adult patients if a clinical trial is not available to them, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Patients will be given the option of whether to take the drugs.

HHS said it has accepted 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate from Sandoz and 1 million doses of chloroquine phosphate from Bayer to add to the Strategic National Stockpile.

Sunday, March 29

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the U.S.

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expires Monday and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic.

Instead, he decided to extend them through April 30, a tacit acknowledgment he'd been too optimistic. Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.

12:23 p.m.

On CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Gov. Jay Inslee said he would not lift the state-wide stay-home order if President Donald Trump issued an order to allow areas that aren't heavily hit to return back to work.

Inslee said he is making "decisions based on science and reality."

"There are some very hard realities that we have to understand. Unless we continue a very vigorous social-distancing program in my state, this is gonna continue to spread like wildfire to every single corner of my state. That is an inevitable, scientific fact.

Inslee also said the Stay Home, Stay Healthy initiative will likely have to be extended.

11:40 a.m.

The old Issaquah Motel (1801 12th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA) is now officially open as a King County coronavirus quarantine site. The motel will be used as an isolation and recovery site.

7:30 a.m.

The U.S. government's foremost infection disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. will certainly have “millions of cases” of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths.

As the U.S. tops the world in reported infections from the new coronavirus, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases predicts 100,000-200,000 deaths from the outbreak in the U.S.

Fauci was speaking to CNN’s “State of the Union” as the federal government is discussing rolling back guidelines on social distancing in areas that have not been hard-hit by the outbreak.