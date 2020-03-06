Coronavirus updates: Gov. Inslee says progress continues on reopening Washington

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Washington's eviction moratorium was extended to August 1.

Six new deaths among 327 new cases reported Wednesday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,135 deaths among 22,484 overall cases in Washington state.

377,327 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.0% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, June 3:

Gov. Inslee says progress continues on reopening Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington is continuing to make progress on reopening its economy.

“The vast majority of counties are either in Phase 2 or have pending applications to move forward as part of our Safe Start plan,” Gov. Inslee said.

The governor's office says that six counties have applied to move to the third phase of Washington state’s four-stage reopening plan that eases COVID-19 restrictions and allows businesses to start to reopen.

Applications have been submitted for Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Columbia, and Wahkiakum counties. They are among eight counties that have been in Phase 2 for three weeks and are eligible to apply to advance to the third phase. Garfield and Skamania are also eligible to apply as of Wednesday.

Phase 3 which expands group gatherings to 50 or less, including sports activities, and allows restaurants to increase capacity to 75%. Gyms and movie theaters can also reopen at half capacity during this phase.

The latest coronavirus deaths and cases in Washington

The Washington Department of Health reported six new deaths from coronavirus among 327 new cases Wednesday. It brings the total to 1,135 deaths among 22,484 overall cases statewide.

A total of 377,327 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.0% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Chelan judge declines to move lawsuit against stay-home order

A judge in Chelan County has declined to move a lawsuit challenging Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency stay-home orders arising from the coronavirus pandemic to Olympia.

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera said Wednesday that the lawsuit, which seeks to declare the stay-home proclamation unconstitutional, can be heard in Wenatchee because the use of different phases of reopening for different counties makes for different challenges among residents of those counties.

Thurston County is where many lawsuits involving the state are typically heard. The judge also declined to issue a temporary restraining order against the governor's stay-home orders.

King County submits plan for modified Phase 1 reopening



King County submitted a plan to the Washington State Department of Health Wednesday that would allow limited and modified openings for businesses while the county is still in Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan.

The submitted application includes recommendations from King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin that would allow restaurants to begin opening indoor seating at 25% capacity, hair stylists and other personal services to open at 25% capacity, expand opening indoor fitness studios for one-on-one activities, and would allow outdoor recreation permitted in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

“Our plan to safely reopen our region’s economy is based on the latest data, recommendations by Public Health experts, and insight from communities and businesses,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “We are ready to take the next careful step toward an equitable recovery that benefits everyone who calls King County home.”

The modified Phase 1 plan would allow outdoor gatherings with five or fewer people outside the household.

A decision from the state is expected within the next several days.

Seattle Public Schools explores plan for fall learning

Four engagement teams with Seattle Public Schools began creating a plan this week for fall learning.

The teams will present their recommendations to the project leadership group, which will announce a decision June 19.

The teams, which consist of school leaders, parents, students and central office staff, will consider three options:

Pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade students have in-person classes full time and sixth through 12th grade students are on an A/B schedule with a mix of in-person and remote learning

All students are on an A/B schedule with a mix of in-person and remote learning

100% remote learning

New statewide metrics tracker released

Washington state released a new tool Wednesday for the public to track whether their county is hitting key targets to move onto the next phase of reopening.

Here's where different counties stand on the some of the metrics that state health officials are tracking:

New cases: Most counties in western Washington had fewer than 25 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks, which is the state's goal. King County is the exception with 25.8 cases.

Number of tests: To move on, the number of people tested needs to be 50 times the number of new cases. Just one county meets the state's goal: Kitsap.

Percent of positive tests: It's a mixed bag in western Washington as to whether less than 2% of a county's population is testing positive. King (2.3%), Pierce (2.7%), Snohomish (2.9%) and Thurston (2.2%) counties all miss the mark.

Hospital capacity: All western Washington counties but one (Thurston) have less than 80% of licensed beds occupied, which is the goal.

The state also wants counties to have less than 10% of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. All western Washington counties, except for Mason, meet that metric.

Whatcom County applies for Phase 2 of reopening

Whatcom County applied Tuesday for Phase 2 of the state's "Safe Start" plan.

Last week Gov. Jay Inslee loosed requirements for counties to move to the next phase of reopening, and under this criteria, Whatcom County officials say the county qualifies.

Whatcom County is averaging fewer than four new COVID-19 cases per day; the new criteria is 25 new cases over a 14-day span.

As of Tuesday, 27 counties were in Phase 2, and six other Phase 1 counties had applied to move on.

Snohomish County applied for Phase 2 on Monday, and Pierce County submitted its Phase 2 application Tuesday.

Washington eviction moratorium extended until Aug. 1

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the state’s eviction moratorium through Aug. 1.

He says the intent of his order is to prevent an increase in homelessness during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium – in place since March and extended once – was scheduled to expire this week.

It prohibits, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan to catch up on unpaid rent.

Five new deaths reported in Washington

Five new deaths among 180 new cases were reported on Tuesday in Washington, bringing the total to 1,129 deaths among 22,157 overall cases.

368,799 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.0% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

3,543 people have been hospitalized.

Free COVID-19 testing at the Tacoma Dome

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will continue at the Tacoma Dome during the month of June.

Testing will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday by appointment only. Fred Meyer and QFC partnered with the city of Tacoma to make the tests available.

To be tested, Tacoma-area residents must register in advance online or by calling 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3). A virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be used to see if those seeking a test are eligible.