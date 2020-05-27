Coronavirus in Washington: Updates May 27-29

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Washington's stay-at-home order will expire May 31 and the state will continue with its four-phased approach to reopening.

5 new deaths among 307 new cases reported Friday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,111 deaths among 21,071 overall cases in Washington state.

348,233 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Friday, May 29:

CDC reports coronavirus arrived in US no earlier than mid-January

The spark that started the U.S. coronavirus epidemic arrived during a three-week window from mid-January to early February, before the nation halted travel from China. That's according to the most comprehensive federal study to date of when the virus began spreading.

That means anyone in the U.S. who thought they had the virus in December or January probably had the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the report Friday.

-- The Associated Press

King County to apply for modified Phase 1 reopening on June 1

King County leaders and health officials announced a plan to resume more activities and businesses starting next week.

Executive Dow Constantine announced a "big step forward" when the county applies for a modified Phase 1 plan on June 1.

The plan will "move to allow more businesses can be open and more activity, restaurants with limited outdoor seating, small gatherings with those outside your immediate family, more construction activity to help our economy rebuild and recover and personal services, like hair stylists and barbers," Constantine said.

Along with outdoor dining, the plan would reopen some in-store retail shopping and gives new guidelines for salons, barbers and other personal services to resume.

The county plans to apply to Washington state for the modifications on June 1, and a swift approval is anticipated.

"We are not out of the woods yet," Constantine said. "Even with these openings our economy has a long way to go before our economy is anywhere close to where we were three months ago."

Constantine made his remarks along with local Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin on Friday afternoon, shortly after Gov. Jay Inlsee announced the statewide 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' orders would expire on May 31.

Gov. Inslee's stay-at-home order will expire this Sunday, but restrictions will remain in place

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that his current “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order will expire on May 31, but restrictions will remain in place as the state continues to move forward with its phased approach to reopening.

Under the four-phased reopening approach with the Safe Start plan, each county will start June 1 in their current phase but would be able to apply to move between the phases or add new business activity, according to a release from the governor’s office.

In this new approach, officials say counties will have more flexibility and the ability to apply to the Secretary of Health to demonstrate they can safely allow additional business activity based on their own metrics.

So far, 26 counties have been approved to move Phase 2, which allows for restaurants to reopen at limited capacity and nail and hair salons and barbershops to reopen with new cleanliness guidelines.

Gov. Inslee announced the state is changing its requirements for counties to move to Phase 2. Previously, a county had to show it had fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span. That number has now been changed to fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span.

The governor also announced that all workers who are interacting with people must wear facial coverings and employers must provide all the necessary equipment. That requirement takes effect on June 8.

Washington reports 5 new coronavirus deaths Friday

The Washington Department of Health reported 5 new deaths among 307 new cases on Friday. It brings the total to 1,111 coronavirus deaths among 21,071 overall cases statewide.

A total of 348,233 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Public lands to reopen campgrounds in 22 counties

Camping in 22 Washington state counties will begin to reopen on June 1.

The counties are all actively in Phase 2 of the state's four-phase reopening plan.

For state parks, the reopening applies to campgrounds and marine facilities. A list of open campgrounds can be found here. Cabins, yurts, and other overnight accommodations including group campsites will remain closed.

Primitive campsites on WDFW lands will reopen, along with dispersed camping in wildlife areas for counties that have approved camping. Find a full list of those sites here.

Additionally, most state DNR-managed sites will reopen on a rolling bases. Whether or not a campsite opens on DNR land depends on location and maintenance needs. Find a list of DNR day-use sites and campsites here.

List of counties opening up to overnight camping:

Adams

Asotin

Columbia

Cowlitz

Ferry

Garfield

Grant

Grays Harbor

Kitsap

Kittitas

Lewis

Lincoln

Mason

Pacific ( Parks – 50% capacity DNR – closed)

– 50% capacity – closed) Pend Oreille

Skamania

Spokane

Stevens

Thurston

Wahkiakum

Walla Walla

Whitman

Snohomish County moves forward with plan to apply for variance to move to Phase 2 of reopening

The Snohomish County Council passed a resolution Friday allowing the county to apply and request for a variance from the Washington Department of Health to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.

“I am proud of this bipartisan effort to move Snohomish County into Phase 2 of reopening,” said Council Chair Nehring. “This vote shows that there is widespread support in Snohomish County for safely reopening. Moving to Phase 2 will provide much-needed economic relief for our businesses, workers, and families as we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our residents.”

The Snohomish Health District will now review all application materials for the submission of a variance request to determine if Snohomish County qualifies for a variance.

Seattle University preparing campus for fall quarter

Seattle University will begin fall quarter classes on Sept. 9, with new and returning students beginning to arrive the week of Aug. 31.

According to information from the university, planning continues to reopen the campus. The university's goal is to offer as many in-person classes as possible, "supported by a mix of hybrid and virtual instruction as needed."

Fall quarter will end Nov. 24. It's a shift of two weeks earlier than the traditional start and end of the quarter.

University President Stephen Sundborg said health and safety will continue to be a priority.

“By moving up the start and conclusion of our fall term we seek to significantly reduce the number of students needing to travel back and forth in November and December and being exposed to and potentially spreading infectious diseases like the flu and COVID-19,” Sundborg said.

Part of the planning process includes the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This situation requires flexibility, nimbleness, creativity and innovative approaches. If we need to again transition to fully virtual instruction due to a resurgence of COVID-19, we will adapt as necessary,” Sundborg said.

Gov. Inslee's stay-home order set to expire

Washington's largest counties and those that have seen coronavirus outbreaks may soon know when they can move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's phased reopening plan.

Leadership from Snohomish and Pierce counties announced Thursday they are prepared to safely move into Phase 2, which would relax some of the social distancing guidelines and allow more businesses to reopen - at least at a reduced capacity.

Though he didn't go into specifics on Thursday, Gov. Inslee said discussions on moving counties still in Phase 1 could begin as soon as Friday.

Inslee is scheduled to give an update on his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order at 2:30 p.m. The order is set to expire Monday.

The majority of Washington's 39 counties are already in Phase 2.

Phase 2 increases outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, allows small group gatherings of five people or less, opens barbershops and salons, opens restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume. Some professional services could resume, although teleworking will still be encouraged.

Those still in Phase 1 include:

Benton

Chelan

Douglas

Franklin

King

Okanogan

Pierce

Skagit

Snohomish

Whatcom

Yakima

Pierce, Snohomish Counties want to move to Phase 2

Two of Washington's largest counties, Pierce and Snohomish, say they are ready to safely move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan and get their economies moving again.

To get to Phase 2 under the state's current guidelines, counties need to have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day span, among other requirements.

But leaders in Snohomish County are asking the governor to make changes to those criteria, similar to California, which recently loosened restrictions allowing for 25 new cases per 100,000 people every 2 weeks, moving much of that state into Phase 2.

Customs officials seize unapproved COVID-19 medicine at Port of Seattle

Customs officials say they seized a shipment of unauthorized COVID-19 medication at the Port of Seattle. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday the seizure involved 360 pills of Lianhua Qingwen.

The medicine has been used in China and some other countries to treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but it remains unapproved in the U.S. CBP spokesman Jason Givens said the package was arriving from Canada when it was seized Wednesday.

Agents in Baltimore seized a shipment of 1,200 capsules from Hong Kong earlier this month, and on Tuesday agents in Chicago confiscated three shipments from China totaling 28,800 capsules.

-- The Associated Press

Thursday, May 28:

Pierce County calls for emergency action to enter Phase 2 of reopening

Pierce County leaders say the county is “ready to safely reopen" and wants local health leaders to agree.

In a tweet Thursday, Pierce County leaders said the county's executive and members of the council are calling for an emergency meeting of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health District to approve the county to move to Phase 2.

Much of the state is already in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" plan, but the state's largest counties King, Snohomish, and Pierce have remained in Phase 1.

Eleven new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington Thursday

The Washington Department of Health reported 11 new deaths among 358 new cases on Thursday. It brings the total to 1,106 coronavirus deaths among 20,764 overall cases statewide.

A total of 343,091 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Gov. Inslee announces new guidelines for agricultural workers and longterm care facility testing

Gov. Jay Inslee announced new guidelines Thursday for employers and employees in the agriculture industry, as well as how the state plans to test staff and residents in longterm care facilities for the coronavirus.

The governor's announcement for the agricultural industry comes after workers in eastern Washington have been protesting a lack of protection from the coronavirus.

"There are numerous points of risk for people working in agriculture," said Gov. Inslee during Thursday's press conference.

The new guidelines expand upon the "cohort model" for agricultural workers. This model allows for up to 15 employees to be in a cohort and be housed and/or work together. Officials say this model will help with physical distancing among employees and also make contact tracing easier if there is an outbreak of the virus.

The new guidelines also outline requirements for employers, including providing safe transportation for workers to and from worksites, increased handwashing stations, personal protective equipment, education about the coronavirus, and how workers can get tested if they need it.

Workers must also still practice physical distancing.

Gov. Inslee says the Department of Health will also help longterm care facilities test all staff and residents by the end of June.

Under the new guidelines, all residents and staff in nursing homes will be tested for COVID-19 by June 12. And all residents and staff in assisted living facilities with a memory care unit will be tested by June 26.

Washington state will provide the testing kits and personal protective equipment needed to administer the tests. The state will also handle the laboratory costs of testing all longterm care facility staff. Gov. Inslee said residents' insurance should cover the cost of their testing.

Longterm care facilities that have already tested all staff and residents on or after May 1 will not be required to do the testing again, Inslee said.

Washington recovers $300 million in fraudulent unemployment claims

Washington officials say the state has recovered $300 million paid to criminals who used stolen personal information to file fraudulent unemployment benefit claims.

Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said that she could not yet reveal the precise amount that was paid out in fraudulent claims. She said that the initial recovery was a result of the state’s collaboration with federal law enforcement and financial institutions.

LeVine first detailed the scope of the fraud last week, saying that the information of tens of thousands of people in the state was used to fraudulently receive hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits.

Judge considering challenge to Gov. Inslee's emergency virus orders

A judge in central Washington state is considering whether Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency stay-home orders issued in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are constitutional or should be lifted.

The orders were issued two months ago and resulted in the closure of businesses, places of worship, schools, and other public gatherings across the state. A group of people in Chelan County challenged why the orders by the Democratic governor were still in effect and arguments in the lawsuit were heard Thursday before Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera.

The judge said she would issue a decision Monday.

Thurston County face mask requirement

People in Thurston County will be required to wear face masks in public starting Thursday. Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Diana Yu issued the directive Wednesday after the county was approved to move to Phase 2 of the state’s plan to reopen the economy.

“With our approval to begin Phase 2 of Safe Start Recovery, it’s more important than ever that people be cautious, responsible, and considerate of others. We want to continue moving forward as a county. Without extra caution, we risk back-sliding,” said Dr. Yu.

Under the directive, individuals are required to wear cloth face coverings over their nose and mouth when they will be in indoor public settings or public outdoor locations where they cannot practice social distancing and keep six feet away from others. The cloth coverings are not required while eating or drinking.

However, the county said the directive will not be enforced by authorities. "Instead, the directive should be used to educate, encourage, and persuade individuals to wear face coverings."

“I strongly urge all people in Thurston County to support the health and well-being of the community by complying with this directive without delay,” said Dr. Yu.

Kitsap County approved for Phase 2

Kitsap County's variance application to move on to Phase 2 of coronavirus recovery was approved Thursday.

As of Thursday, 25 counties in Washington state were approved for Phase 2. Two others – Clallam and Klickitat – were eligible to apply.

Phase 2 increases outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, allows small group gatherings of five people or fewer, opens barbershops and salons, opens restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume. Some professional services could resume, although teleworking will still be encouraged.

Washington sees decrease in initial unemployment claims

There was a 65% decrease in initial regular unemployment claims filed in Washington last week, according to the state Employment Security Department (ESD).

For the week of May 17-23, ESD said there were 48,445 initial regular unemployment claims filed, and 1,497,591 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories.

The ESD believes the decrease in initial claims “was in large part due to significant fraud prevention measures that were put in place over the past two weeks.”

ESD said over $494.5 million was paid last week for 424,995 individual claims. ESD has paid out nearly $4.7 billion in benefits since the week ending March 7.

Price gouging complaints in Washington

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office has received 1,177 complaints relating to price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Ferguson said the AG’s office made 65 calls to businesses, conducted 391 business visits, sent eight warning letters, and sent 14 cease and desist letters in relation to price gouging.

Fourth child in Washington has coronavirus-related illness

A child in the Pasco, Washington, area has been diagnosed with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, an illness associated with COVID-19. That's according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

It's one of four cases of the syndrome identified in Washington state and the first in the Tri-Cities area.

The child is under 10 and is hospitalized. Children diagnosed with the illness are healthy before developing symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease.

The Washington State Department of Health confirmed the first two cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in western Washington last week. One child lives in Snohomish County and the other lives in King County. The first two patients were both treated at Seattle Children's hospital.

COVID-19 testing in Snohomish County

Drive-through coronavirus testing will be available by appointment in Snohomish County Thursday.

Testing will be located at the Sno-Isle Library branch at 311 Maple Ave. in Snohomish and is available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing will only be available for those who are sick and developed any of the following symptoms within the last 14 days:

Fever greater than 100.4 degrees,

Cough,

Difficulty breathing,

Chills,

Repeated shaking with chills,

Muscle pain,

Headache,

Sore throat, or

New loss of taste or smell

Businesses could face $10,000 fine for violating stay-home order



Washington businesses that decide to stay open or operate in defiance of Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order could face a hefty fine, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I).

Under emergency rules that went into effect on Tuesday, those businesses could be cited and fined for unsafe workplace conditions. The rules give L&I the authority to cite businesses for being open or for operating in a way that is purposely defying the statewide reopening plan and, as a result, putting their workers at risk.

Employers that are defying the governor’s order will be informed and directed to close or adjust operations immediately. If they do not, they’ll face a workplace safety citation that could carry a fine of nearly $10,000 or more.

Pierce County CARES Act funding distribution

Pierce County will be doling out $3.8 million in CARES Act funding around the county.

$2.2 million, the largest share of the funding, will go towards a new foreclosure prevention program designed to help homeowners who have lost income due to COVID-19.

More than $1 million will go to supporting county food banks and senior centers. The funding also supports Pierce County farmers by providing new markets for their goods and ensuring agriculture can continue to operate safely.

US unemployment: 41 million have lost jobs since virus hit



Roughly 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees.

About 41 million people have now applied for aid since the virus outbreak intensified in March, though not all of them are still unemployed.

The Labor Department’s report Thursday includes a count of all the people now receiving unemployment aid: 21 million. That is a rough measure of the number of unemployed Americans.

The national jobless rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression.

US hits milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

The U.S. surpassed a jarring milestone Wednesday in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths.

That number is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the virus than from the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

“It’s a striking reminder of how dangerous this virus can be,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed over 350,000, with the U.S. having the most confirmed cases and deaths by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has recorded about 170,000 deaths, while the U.S. reached more than 100,000 in less than four months.

Wednesday, May 27:

Vulcan, Inc. announces permanent closures amid coronavirus pandemic

Paul Allen’s Vulcan, Inc., announced Wednesday it will close two of its divisions over the next several months as the organization moves to a future that will be “changed in untold ways by the pandemic,” according to a statement.

The organization says both Vulcan Arts + Entertainment and Vulcan Productions will be closed by the end of the year.

“The pandemic has had devastating effects on many businesses and nonprofits alike, especially those that rely on public gatherings and special events as part of achieving their mission,” continued the organization’s statement.

Officials say for those reasons, Living Computers: Museum + Labs will remain closed for now and spend the coming months reassessing if, how, and when to reopen. Cinerama’s renovation was already paused due to the pandemic, and it will also stay closed for the “foreseeable future,” the organization said.

The Seattle Art Fair, which was already canceled for 2020, will take some time to see how the situation and art world calendar evolve before deciding any further plans.

The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett will also remain closed for now to evaluate if, how, and when to reopen.

The organization also announced the permanent closures of its h Clubs in LA and London.

“We are proud of the hundreds of thousands of people that have been educated, entertained, and inspired by these unique institutions and film projects, and their global impact cannot be underestimated. Vulcan remains committed to its mission of making and leaving the world a better place, and we are grateful to each and every team member for the dedication and commitment they have exhibited on a daily basis,” the organization’s statement concluded.

Seventeen new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health reported 17 new deaths from coronavirus among 341 new cases as of Wednesday.

A total of 335,801 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Governor Inslee updates guidance on religious services

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that religious services can resume in Washington with some restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For counties under Phase 1 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start plan, outdoor religious services can be held on the organization’s property with up to 100 individuals in attendance. People must maintain six feet of physical distance between each other and wear facial coverings.

These outdoor religious gatherings can be held multiple times a day if necessary.

Counties under Phase 2 can now resume indoor religious services at 25% capacity, or with fewer than 50 people, and attendees must practice social distancing and wear facial coverings. Frequently touched surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized often and personal protective equipment, as well as educational materials about the prevention and spread of coronavirus, must be provided to employees.

These indoor services can also be held multiple times a day.

Under Phase 2, in-home religious services or counseling at a person’s residence can also resume with no more than five total individuals and all people should wear facial coverings.

Gov. Inslee is also asking places of worship to keep a voluntary log of people who attend services to help with contact tracing if an outbreak does occur.

These new guidelines refer to all religious and/or worship services, including religious ceremonies, weddings, and funerals.

Much of the state is currently in Phase 1 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start plan and health experts have said it’s unlikely that all of Washington will move to Phase 2 by June 1.

Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is currently in effect through May 31.

American Red Cross needs blood donations

The American Red Cross says there is an urgent need for blood donations as elective surgeries and other procedures have resumed at hospitals across Washington.

Hospital demand for blood products in recent weeks has grown by 30% after sharply declining in April, according to a release from the Red Cross. But blood drives continue to be canceled as businesses and community organizations remain closed.

Officials with the Red Cross say they need blood donors to make and keep their scheduled donation appointments to prevent a shortage.

The Red Cross is offering an incentive for people who choose to donate blood: Between now and May 31, donors will receive a free “We’re All in This Together” Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Those who donate during the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

If you'd like to donate blood, you can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Here are just some of the upcoming blood drives in Washington:

Bellevue: 6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bellevue Adventist Church, 15 140th Ave NE

6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bellevue Adventist Church, 15 140th Ave NE Black Diamond: 6/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Sawyer Church, 31605 Lake Sawyer Rd SE

6/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Sawyer Church, 31605 Lake Sawyer Rd SE Seattle: 6/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of LDS Seattle North Stake, 5701 8th Ave. NE; 6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S; 6/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S; 6/9/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S

6/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of LDS Seattle North Stake, 5701 8th Ave. NE; 6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S; 6/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S; 6/9/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S Woodinville: 6/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., LDS - Bothell Stake Center, 16500 124th Ave NE

Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed US-Canada border



The closure of the U.S.-Canada border has cut off many families from loved ones on the other side, but a park between Washington state and British Columbia has provided some with a rare chance for in-person visits.

Visitors from both sides are allowed to cross inside Peace Arch Park, without having to display a passport.

That has made it a reunion spot for families, couples and friends separated by the border closure.

The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21.

Kittitas, Thurston, Walla Walla counties approved for Phase 2

Kittitas, Thurston, and Walla Walla counties can enter Phase 2 of Washington's four-phase recovery plan beginning Wednesday.

Kitttitas County's incident management team received a letter from state Secretary of Health John Weisman Wednesday morning:

“Based on your reports and our conversations, I find that your health department’s response to the outbreak was quick, well thought out, and well implemented. I appreciate all the work you, your team, management at Twin City Foods, and your community are doing to contain this outbreak. I have confidence in your approach to containing this outbreak.”

Earlier in May, Kittitas County health officials investigated a coronavirus outbreak at Twin City Foods, a frozen vegetable processing plant, which delayed the county's efforts to move to Phase 2.

A total of 24 counties have now been approved to move to Phase 2:

Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.

Clallam, Kitsap, and Klickitat counties are eligible to apply for a variance to move to Phase 2. The application from Clark County remains on pause due to an outbreak investigation.

Boeing could lay off more workers this week

Last month, Boeing said at least 16,000 employees could be laid off in total due to the coronavirus impact.

Boeing's union representatives confirm to KING 5 that the layoff warning notices will be coming out on Friday.

Of the 16,000, about 1,300 local members are taking a voluntary layoff.

The union plans to meet with Boeing on Thursday.

Boeing has seen a downturn in business that started with the grounding of its best-selling jet and has accelerated because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported a loss of $641 million in the first quarter. It earned $2.15 billion in the same period last year. Revenue fell 26%, to $16.91 billion.

The company began the year with about 161,000 employees.

Free COVID-19 testing at the Tacoma Dome

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will continue this week at the Tacoma Dome.

Testing will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Fred Meyer and QFC partnered with the city of Tacoma to make the tests available.

To be tested, Tacoma-area residents must register in advance online or by calling 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3). A virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be used to see if those seeking a test are eligible.

The drive-through testing site at the Tacoma Dome is capable of testing around 250 vehicles a day, according to a press release.

Free face coverings offered in Everett

Everett Emergency Management is collecting and distributing free face coverings during the month of May.

Anyone needing a cloth face covering can visit Garfield Park in Everett Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to donate or pick up a face covering for themselves or their family for free.

Another face cover donation and distribution event is scheduled for May 29 at American Legion Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations are also being accepted at Volunteers of America, located at 1230 Broadway, during regular business hours.

Study: King County needs to do more with testing, tracing

A new study says a comprehensive system of testing, contact tracing and quarantines will be needed to avoid a burst of new COVID-19 infections before King County can ease social-distancing restrictions.

The Seattle Times reports the study from the Bellevue, Washington-based Institute for Disease Modeling says such measures could enable economic and social activity in the region to double from current levels, without a corresponding increase in infections.

But it says if King County can’t increase testing capacity, fails in its efforts to notify the close contacts of positive cases or can’t convince people to isolate if they’ve been exposed to the virus, new infections could sharply increase.

DOH: All Washington counties probably will not reopen on June 1



In a blog post, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said all counties in the state will probably not be able to safely reopen stores, restaurants, and services when Gov. Jay Inslee’s current “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order expires on May 31.

The DOH said some counties continue to have large numbers of new COIVD-19 cases and will not be in a position to move onto to next phase of reopening.