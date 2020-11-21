Some western Washington businesses fined for mask, operating violations

The Department of Labor and Industries says the number of complaints for businesses not enforcing mask use has tripled over the last week.

WASHINGTON — The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) has fined several businesses for violations stemming from employees not wearing masks or from operating in violation of Governor Jay Inslee's reopening guidelines.

The Agate Store in Shelton was fined $7,500 for not enforcing employees or customer mask use and other non-COVID safety violations, according to the department. The business has appealed.

My Good Market #5082 in Lacey was also fined $6,000 for not enforcing customer mask use and not taking employee temperatures. The Red Carpet Car Wash in Sequim was fined $900 for employees not wearing masks. That business has also appealed.

Officials said in October alone, L&I received more than 1,300 complaints about businesses not enforcing mask use rules with their employees and customers. In the last week, since Inslee's new restrictions have taken effect, the number of complaints has tripled.

The Department of Labor and Industries also announced fines for six other businesses across the state for COVID-related violations:

Hwy 99 Tire Center (Vancouver)

Skagit Arms (Burlington)

Hot Mama's Espresso (Walla Walla)

Hot Toddy's Coffee (Spokane)

Second Wind Espresso Inc. #2 (Spokane)

The Ugly Duck Inc. (Spokane)

The department also cited three trampoline parks for operating in violation of the governor's original Safe Start proclamation issued in July. The parks each face a penalty of $9,639.

The businesses are:

A & D Trampolines LLC DBA, which operates as Altitude Trampoline Park in Marysville;

Summit Trampoline Park in Bellingham; and

BK Sports LLC, which operates as Altitude Spokane.